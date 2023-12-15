Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $418.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.18 and a 200 day moving average of $395.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $426.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.