Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.32.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.18 and its 200 day moving average is $395.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

