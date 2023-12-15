McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63,706 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

