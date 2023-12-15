Ballew Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $406.30.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.