SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 11,147 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 704,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.