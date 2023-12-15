Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

