CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

