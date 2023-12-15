Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $574,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.20. 168,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average is $282.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $309.27.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

