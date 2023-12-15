4,995 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,450,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.76. 171,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,858. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

