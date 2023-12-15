Randolph Co Inc Has $30.83 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Randolph Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.9% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.40.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $579.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $642.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.