Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.40.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $630.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $642.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.