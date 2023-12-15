Professional Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

TFC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. 2,013,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

