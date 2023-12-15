Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

