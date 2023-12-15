CIC Wealth LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
