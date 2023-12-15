New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 142.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $471.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

