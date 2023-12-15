Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.01. The stock had a trading volume of 441,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,313. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $282.26. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

