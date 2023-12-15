The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average is $212.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $261.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.