EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.45. The company had a trading volume of 874,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,538. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $123.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

