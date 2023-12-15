Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.4% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,377,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $573.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

