Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $404.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $406.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.30.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.