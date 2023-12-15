Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

