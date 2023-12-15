SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 246 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $162.95. 1,692,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,351. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

