Greenfield Savings Bank Has $626,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

