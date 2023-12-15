Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $449,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wit LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.46. 697,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,214. The stock has a market cap of $332.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $236.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

