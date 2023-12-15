4,053 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,243,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $123.87. The stock had a trading volume of 117,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,921. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

