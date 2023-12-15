BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 62,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $798.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,931. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $807.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $682.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

