Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Reduced by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO's holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $135.01. 5,353,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

