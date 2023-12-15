SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $130.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

