Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 106,430 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2,476.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $256.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.48. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $257.12.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

