SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $7.20 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 13,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.26. 10,211,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,714,801. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $406.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.30.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

