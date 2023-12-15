Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 64 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $251.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Report on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.