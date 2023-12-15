Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $545,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 44.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 19,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

CVS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.52. 2,239,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

