Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 85 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.42. 557,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.93. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.