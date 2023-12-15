Doliver Advisors LP Has $615,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,440 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.11. 788,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

