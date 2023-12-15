Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 130.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,123. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.