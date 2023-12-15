Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

