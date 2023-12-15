General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

