Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

