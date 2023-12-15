Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $640,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

