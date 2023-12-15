Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

