IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,704 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.