Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $294,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $268,923,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.65. The company has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,190,431. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.32.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

