Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,719 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

