Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of BWA opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

