Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $248.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $252.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

