Activest Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $767.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $666.91 and its 200 day moving average is $653.65. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $771.28. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

