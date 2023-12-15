Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 8,200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VCSH stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
