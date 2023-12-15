iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 6th Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $474.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $475.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.