Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.17. 196,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

