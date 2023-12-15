Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 23,333 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

DG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.21. 397,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.30. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

